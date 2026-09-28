BJP Yuva Morcha’s Seva Sankalp Yatra Reaches Gurukunj Mozari In Amravati, State BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan Welcomes Participants | File photo

Mumbai: The ‘Seva Sankalp Yatra’, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha was welcome by State BJP President Ravindra Chavan at Gurukunj Mozari in Amravati district on Sunday. Yatra was to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of service, dedication and rural development to people at the grassroots.

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The yatra, being undertaken from Vadnagar to Varanasi, reached the Gurukunj Ashram of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, where BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan welcomed the participants and paid his respects at the saint’s samadhi and gaddi.

Several social initiatives were organised at the ashram as part of the programme. The event began with a tree plantation drive, followed by a felicitation of sanitation workers for their contribution to society. School supplies were also distributed among needy students.

Addressing the gathering, Chavan said Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj had promoted the concept of village development through people’s participation through his writings and social work. “The same vision of rural development is being taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Chavan appealed to BJP workers to work actively to ensure that the benefits of government welfare schemes reach the last person in society. He also urged workers to follow the principle of ‘Seva Paramo Dharma’ and remain committed to public welfare.

Several senior BJP leaders and elected representatives attended the programme, including state general secretary and MLA Sanjay Kute, MP Anil Bonde, BJYM state president Krishnaraj Mahadik, MLAs Pratap Adsad, Rajesh Wankhade and Chandu Yawalkar, Amravati district BJP president Prabhudas Bhilavekar and other party office-bearers and workers.