48 Mumbai-Thane Rail Passenger Groups Meet BJP’s Ravindra Chavan, Seek Faster Suburban Railway Expansion |

Mumbai: Representatives of 48 rail passenger organisations from Mumbai and Thane met Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan at Dombivli Gymkhana and raised a range of demands aimed at improving suburban railway capacity, safety and connectivity.

Chavan Assures Follow-Up With Authorities

During the meeting, the passenger groups submitted a detailed memorandum seeking urgent action on several long-pending railway projects and improvements to suburban services. Chavan responded positively to the demands and assured the representatives that he would pursue the issues with the concerned authorities at the government level.

Among the key demands was the early completion of the Kalwa-Airoli rail link, along with expediting the third and fourth railway lines between Badlapur and Karjat and Kalyan and Kasara. The passenger groups also sought the introduction of Thane-Karjat and Thane-Kasara shuttle services to provide additional connectivity to commuters.

Demand For Additional Railway Lines

The organisations called for the adoption of modern signalling systems to reduce the headway between local trains and increase the frequency of services. They also demanded better direct connectivity between Diva, Vasai and Panvel, besides increasing railway infrastructure capacity at Kalyan Junction and on the CSMT-bound corridor.

The representatives highlighted the need to strengthen the suburban network in view of the growing number of daily commuters and sought measures to make train travel safer and more efficient.

Chavan assured the delegation that the concerns raised by commuters would be pursued at the appropriate level and efforts would be made to resolve the issues at the earliest. He also assured them of follow-up with the concerned authorities for enhancing railway capacity, improving passenger safety and expediting pending infrastructure projects.

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