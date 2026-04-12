'Truly Sad...': Shah Rukh Khan Calls Asha Bhosle's Voice 'Pillar Of Indian Cinema', Pens Emotional Note After Her Death

Shah Rukh Khan Heartbroken After Asha Bhosle's Passing | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned an emotional note mourning the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday (April 12) due to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, a day after she was admitted with a chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

Shah Rukh Khan Heartbroken After Asha Bhosle's Passing

On social media, Shah Rukh shared a sweet moment with Asha, as he lovingly kissed her cheek while she posed with a radiant smile. He wrote on X, "It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you."

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Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts As He Helps Asha Bhosle

Shah Rukh, who shared a close bond with Asha, was seen in a heartwarming moment during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia on November 19, 2023, in Ahmedabad. A video of him helping the legendary singer went viral for all the right reasons.

Seated next to each other at the stadium, Shah Rukh insisted on taking an empty cup from her hands. Despite her gesturing him not to, he took it and got up to carry it away. As he walked off with the cup, a man noticed the actor and took it from him.

The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/NE7ezL3aEp — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 19, 2023

Asha Bhosle Funeral

The funeral of Asha Bhosle will take place on Monday (April 13). People can pay their last respects from 11 am at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.

Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs, confirmed that the legendary singer’s last rites will take place in Mumbai on Monday.