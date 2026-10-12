'True Son Of Punjab': RS MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney Thanks Diljit Dosanjh For Rescheduling Delhi Concert Ahead Of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Anniversary |

Mumbai: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has expressed gratitude to Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for agreeing to reschedule his Delhi concert.

The concert which was originally scheduled for November 1, coincided with the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and has now been rescheduled to October 30.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Vikramjit Singh Sahney thanked Diljit for respecting the sentiments of the victims and their families, who continue to remember the tragic events of 1984.

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“Heartfelt thanks to @diljitdosanjh for graciously accepting our request not to perform in Delhi on November 1, coinciding with the anniversary of the tragic 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Concert is now rescheduled to 30th oct,” he wrote.

He added, “Daljit is a true son of Punjab, a proud turbaned global icon, and an inspiration to millions who look up to him. His sensitivity towards the sentiments of the victims and their families reflects the responsibility and compassion that come with your stature. May he continues to make Punjab and India proud,” he wrote.

The development comes after Vikramjit Singh Sahney appealed to Diljit and his team to reschedule the Delhi leg of his Aura Tour, which was scheduled to begin on November 1 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The MP had urged the singer to honour the memory of the victims of the 1984 violence, further stressing that the date remained deeply painful for thousands of affected families.

In his earlier appeal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney had written, “Diljit bhaji, you are Punjab's pride and India's voice to the world. But 1st November is the anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi. For thousands of families, those days are still full of grief.”

He further had urged the singer to move the concert to another date, adding, “Please ask your team to move the Delhi show at JLN Stadium scheduled for 1st Nov to another date. Honour the memory, then celebrate the music. #1984SikhGenocide @diljitdosanjh @hskalka @hsphoolka @mssirsa @LiveNation.”

For the uninitiated, Diljit's Aura Tour was scheduled to commence in Delhi before moving to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

The Aura World Tour brings together the music, energy and spectacle that define Dosanjh's live performances, and further showcasing the scale of his international shows into a stadium experience for Indian audiences.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)