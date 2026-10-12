Ajay Devgn's Kargil Schedule For Chauhaan Brings Back LOC: Kargil Memories |

On October 7, Bollywood superstar, Ajay Devgn celebrated the super-success of his latest release, Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam: The Conclusion with the media and film crew at a five-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. In a jubilant mood, Ajay was all hugs and smiles through his short stay at the party. On October 9, he left for Kargil to film Neeraj Yadav’s action-war drama, Chauhaan. The film is slated for release in October 2027.

The sweet surprise

Twenty-three years ago, Ajay was stationed in Ladakh for J P Dutta’s LOC: Kargil (2003) and he did the sweetest thing an actor can do. He saw some of the unit freezing in the cold weather and got them jackets, blankets, mittens, socks and shoes along with contributions from his generous colleagues who included, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Bachchan.

This time around, we wonder what pleasant surprise Ajay will spring on his film unit.