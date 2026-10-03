'True Display Of Courage': Shah Rukh Khan Lauds Captain Smit Machchhar For Putting His Safety On Line During Flydubai Cockpit Attack

Shah Rukh Khan Praises flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar | Photo Via Instagram

After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has praised flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during a mid-air emergency involving Flight FZ1073. The actor took to social media to salute Machchhar, who was seriously injured after allegedly being stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit of the flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh Khan Praises flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar

“Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line… but you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you…” Shah Rukh wrote on X.

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Earlier, Salman Khan had also praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during the emergency, saying he would be happy to fly with him.

In a post shared on X, the Bollywood star lauded the pilot and expressed his admiration for the way he handled the situation. “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar,” Salman wrote.

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Captain Smit Machchhar is currently recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi, with his condition reported to be stable.

All About The Attack

The September 30 security crisis unfolded aboard a flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to reports, the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent attempt to bring down the aircraft. The plane was subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children. Machchhar, who has 17 years of aviation experience, has since received widespread praise for his actions during the crisis.

Shah Rukh Khan Work Front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film King, which is slated for a December 2026 release.