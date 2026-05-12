Trouble In Paradise? Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Spark Split Rumours After Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram After 4 Years Of Marriage

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Unfollow Each Other On Instagram | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy, who tied the knot with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in a destination wedding in Goa on January 27, 2022, after years of dating, has sparked separation rumours after the two reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, hinting at trouble in paradise.

Mouni and Suraj's wedding took place at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim and included both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

While Mouni has kept only a few photos with Suraj on her Instagram handle, including their wedding picture, she appears to have deleted the rest of the wedding-related posts, whereas Suraj has removed all photos featuring Mouni from his social media handle.

The couple often shared loved-up photos on social media, but Mouni's last post with Suraj was in 2024, after which she has not shared any pictures with him, further fuelling the split rumours.

Disha Patani Unfollows Suraj Nambair

Additionally, Mouni’s close friend, actress Disha Patani, has also unfollowed Suraj, despite sharing a close bond with him and often being spotted with the couple.

Sharing pictures from the wedding at the time, Mouni had written, "I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we’re married! Need your love and blessings. Love, Suraj and Mouni."

Suraj had also shared the same pictures and captioned them, "27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

Work Front

Mouni is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, along with Maniesh Paul, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Rajesh Kumar and Jimmy Shergill.

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was initially slated for a June 5 release; however, after Yash announced that his film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups would arrive on June 4, the makers postponed it to June 12.

It was later rescheduled to May 22, but will now finally hit theatres on June 5.