'Trophy Jeetna Hai To Alliance Mein Jaye': Munawar Faruqui-Fukra Insaan AKA Abhishek Malhan Beef Escalates After Comedian's Elimination From The Traitors 2

Munawar Faruqui-Fukra Insaan AKA Abhishek Malhan Beef Escalates After Comedian's Elimination From The Traitors 2 |

There seems to be a beef brewing between Munawar Faruqui and Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan. Ever since his elimination, Munawar has uploaded several reels and posts on his social media, revealing that there was "paid negative PR" against him. Later, Munawar uploaded a video indirectly calling out Abhishek, saying, "Itna thoo thoo ho raha hai na" while taking an apparent dig at the social media influencer.

Munawar said, "Agle (show) mein aur paisa daalna padega positive karane ke liye, itna thoo thoo ho raha hai bhai," while indirectly calling out Abhishek. He further claimed that even though he is not there in the third episode of The Traitors Season 2, the contestants are still taking his name. Hitting back at this, Fukra Insaan's team uploaded a post saying, "Kaun rora h bhai?"

Seeing Abhishek's post, Munawar clapped back, saying, "To doston main na bhot roya, itna roya roya...mereko ek khayal aaya rote waqt ki agar agle ko jeetne ka hai matlab agar isko chahiye trophy jeetna hai to next year Alliance mein jaye kyunki udhar na group mein khelna hota hai. Shayad jeet jaye udhar."

Fukra Insaan is no longer staying quiet over these jabs. A post was uploaded from his social media account that read, "Bolne de takleef hua hai bechare ko."

Munawar was the first "innocent" contestant to be eliminated. During the first Circle of Shaq, Munawar named Mallika Sherawat as his suspected Traitor. However, several contestants turned their suspicion towards Munawar, accusing him of playing like a Traitor. He received the highest number of votes and was consequently voted out. After his elimination, Munawar maintained that he was innocent and called the contestants an "insecure bunch", claiming they were scared of him as a strong player.

The new episodes of The Traitors Season 2 release on weekly basis, every Thursday on Prime Video.