'Mujhe Target Kiya Gaya Hai': Munawar Faruqui Calls Out The Traitors Season 2 Contestants For Being 'Insecure'; Gets Emotional After Elimination

Munawar Faruqui Calls Out The Traitors Season 2 Contestants For Being 'Insecure'; Gets Emotional After Elimination | X

Comedian Munawar Faruqui's game came to an end in The Traitors Season 2 soon after Karan Johar's hosted show kicked off. Munawar was among the first few contestants to be eliminated from the show. After sitting in the first Circle of Shaq, a majority of the contestants wrote Munawar's name. The comedian was furious and emotional at the same time after his elimination.

As Munawar came to the centre, the comedian said, "Maine ye expect kiya tha mere sath ye hoga." However, he added, "Lekin mere sath ye hota hai. This is not first time ki mujhe target kiya gaya hai. Soft target ho ya too good to be there."

Munawar then called out the The Traitors Season 2 contestants for being "insecure" about him. He said, "Insecurities, I can clearly see...Aap mere muh pe aa ke mere dost ban rahe the, meri baat sun ahe the. But, yaha pe aap mera naam likh rahe the. Thankyou for that." Munawar was then asked to own his truth and reveal whether he was a Traitor or an innocent. He became emotional and said, "Main to khel raha tha ache se game. Mereko game ache se khelna tha. Main innocent hoon."

Episode dekh kar ek baat clear thi — sabka focus Traitors ko dhoondhna nahi, Munawar ko eliminate karna tha 💔



“They’re such an insecure bunch of people”



Innocent hone ke bawajood sabne milkar usse game se out kar diya 💔#MunawarFaruqui #MKJW pic.twitter.com/EfmPBXGroV — monu💖 (@bashar_moh7852) August 12, 2026

He then walked away saying, "F*** off they are insecure bunch of people. Kha jata inka sab kuch, dare hue. Ab samajh jao kon hai in sab me se."

Fans too agreed that the fellow contestants were "insecure" about Munawar. A user tweeted, "It was very easy to vote Munawar out...adhe se zyada log pahle se usse insecure the and usko nikaalna chahte the." Another wrote, "Munawar enters reality show... Insecurities among the opponents follows my man."

It was very easy to vote Munawar out...adhe se zyada log pahle se usse insecure the and usko nikaalna chahte the...Waise Fukra bhi 5th episode tak hi tik paya — Mr_Perfect007 (@MrPerfect00713) August 13, 2026

Munawar Faruqui is Mastermind So Everyone Feel Jealous 😂

Sabka target Munawar tha, sabne harane ki koshish ki… par game ka Asli Mastermind Phir bhi Munawar hi Ha 😮‍💨💀🔥🤍@munawar0018 ❤️‍🔥#MunawarFaruqui || #MKJW𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ToUDVeOPJZ — 𝑸𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒏🧸 (@Queen_batool_) August 13, 2026

The first three episodes of The Traitors Season 2 were released on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The next set of episodes is scheduled to premiere next Thursday. The show began with 21 contestants, four of whom have been eliminated so far- Dalip Tahil, Karan Singh Magic, Munawar, and Harman Singh.