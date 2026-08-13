The Traitors India Season 2 X Review: 'Munawar Literally Pulled A Raj Kundra', 'Abhishek Malhan Show'; Karan Johar's Reality Series Grabs Attention Of Netizens

The Traitors India Season 2 X Review | Instagram

The Traitors India season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year, and it had impressed one and all. The show was won by Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther. Now, The Traitors India season 2 has started streaming on the OTT platform, and three episodes of the reality series have premiered.

As expected, the show has already become the topic of discussion on social media, and netizens are sharing their reviews and opinions on X (Twitter). An X user wrote, "Watched the 1st 3 episode of Traitors i love #mallikasherawat unexpectedly. She is hillorous n m not liking #fukrainsaan i dnt know u he is damn overconfident irritating. jab ki mujhe lga tha ki wo pasand aayega mujhe #traitors2 (sic)."

Another netizen tweeted, "#MunawarFaruqui literally pulled a Raj Kundra He knew people would see him as a threat So he should have stayed quieter and more low key Traitors is not a personality show ki apni har quality day 1 par dikhao Its about brains and observing (sic)."

One more X user wrote, "Out of the 3 episodes, i have observed, there are poeple out there super annoying, some invisible, some just blabbering and then contestants like abhishek stating points clear cut with valid statements! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The Traitors India Season 2 Contestants

The contestants in this season are Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, Parul Gulati, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Soundous Moufakir, Shahneel Gill, Harman Singha, Ikka, Sahil Salathia, Rida Tharana, Tanya Puri, Karan Singh Magic, Ansh Chopra, and Prish.

Munawar Faruqui became the first contestant to be voted out during the opening week's Circle of Shaq.

The Traitors India Season 2 Streaming Date & Time

New episodes of The Traitors India season 2 will premiere every Thursday at 12 am.