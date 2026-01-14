 'Bhai Expose Ho Gaya': Bigg Boss OTT Fame Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan Breaks Silence On Chat Leak Controversy- Watch VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Bhai Expose Ho Gaya': Bigg Boss OTT Fame Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan Breaks Silence On Chat Leak Controversy- Watch VIDEO

'Bhai Expose Ho Gaya': Bigg Boss OTT Fame Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan Breaks Silence On Chat Leak Controversy- Watch VIDEO

A viral social media trend claims to expose celebrities through unverified chats. Recently, Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, was targeted with alleged messages with a young girl. He clarified on Instagram, saying, "bhai expose ho gaya chat banane wala (sic)."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Fukra Insaan | Instagram

There is a trend going on in social media. In this trend, people are posting chats, which can not be verified whether it's real or not, claiming to expose the particular famous person. A similar thread went viral on Reddit with title "Bhaiii kyaaa ye bhiiii" that had chats of Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan with a young girl. Replying to the fake allegations, Abhishek took to his Instagram story to address the chats.

Fukra Insaan said, "Bhai agar tum meri koi bhi chat online aur uske andar emoji dikh gaya tumhe android ka to bhai expose ho gaya chat banane wala (sic)." Abhishek clarified that the chats uploaded had Android emojis in it while he uses an iPhone.

The chats circulating on social media showed Abhishek allegedly messaging a girl, reportedly from Kolkata, with comments like “hot.” The video also included a selfie of Abhishek with the girl, whose face was obscured with an emoji. However, the entire chat has been confirmed by Abhishek to be fake.

Bhaiii kyaaa ye bhiiii🫠
byu/kyaacoolhai inInstaCelebsGossip

The trend of exposing celebrities has gone viral on social media following controversies involving Karan Aujla, Jay Bhanushali, and Kartik Aaryan. A similar post surfaced targeting singer Anuj Jain, featuring several of his alleged chats with a woman. However, there is no verified source confirming the authenticity of these claims.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 23 Runs By Kristian Clarke, Rajkot Fans Hold Their Heads In Disbelief; Video
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 23 Runs By Kristian Clarke, Rajkot Fans Hold Their Heads In Disbelief; Video
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Here's List Of Documents You Can Use Other Than Voter ID For Polling
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Here's List Of Documents You Can Use Other Than Voter ID For Polling
NEET-PG Cut-Off Slashed To Zero: FAIMA Chief Warns Of 'Alarming' Impact On Medical Standards
NEET-PG Cut-Off Slashed To Zero: FAIMA Chief Warns Of 'Alarming' Impact On Medical Standards
BMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule, Polling Time, Results Date; Complete Details Inside
BMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule, Polling Time, Results Date; Complete Details Inside
Read Also
'That Chapter Ended': Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan Slams Reports Of Engagement With Jiya Shankar
article-image

Who Is Abhishek Malhan?

Abhishek Malhan, widely known by his online name Fukra Insaan, is a popular Indian YouTuber, influencer and reality TV personality. He launched his YouTube channel in 2019 and gained millions of followers with challenge videos, reactions and entertainment content. Malhan then rose to mainstream fame as a finalist and runner‑up on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He then appeared on other reality shows, including Temptation Island India. He also engages fans with music and collaborations with top creators, building a strong digital presence across platforms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace'...
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace'...
Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think Hurt...
Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think Hurt...
Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife...
Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife...
'Bhai Expose Ho Gaya': Bigg Boss OTT Fame Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan Breaks Silence On Chat...
'Bhai Expose Ho Gaya': Bigg Boss OTT Fame Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan Breaks Silence On Chat...
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web Review: Emraan Hashmi's Series Is A Deep Dive Into The World Of Customs...
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web Review: Emraan Hashmi's Series Is A Deep Dive Into The World Of Customs...