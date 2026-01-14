'Bhai Expose Ho Gaya': Bigg Boss OTT Fame Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan Breaks Silence On Chat Leak Controversy- Watch VIDEO

Fukra Insaan | Instagram

There is a trend going on in social media. In this trend, people are posting chats, which can not be verified whether it's real or not, claiming to expose the particular famous person. A similar thread went viral on Reddit with title "Bhaiii kyaaa ye bhiiii" that had chats of Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan with a young girl. Replying to the fake allegations, Abhishek took to his Instagram story to address the chats.

Fukra Insaan said, "Bhai agar tum meri koi bhi chat online aur uske andar emoji dikh gaya tumhe android ka to bhai expose ho gaya chat banane wala (sic)." Abhishek clarified that the chats uploaded had Android emojis in it while he uses an iPhone.

The chats circulating on social media showed Abhishek allegedly messaging a girl, reportedly from Kolkata, with comments like “hot.” The video also included a selfie of Abhishek with the girl, whose face was obscured with an emoji. However, the entire chat has been confirmed by Abhishek to be fake.

The trend of exposing celebrities has gone viral on social media following controversies involving Karan Aujla, Jay Bhanushali, and Kartik Aaryan. A similar post surfaced targeting singer Anuj Jain, featuring several of his alleged chats with a woman. However, there is no verified source confirming the authenticity of these claims.

Who Is Abhishek Malhan?

Abhishek Malhan, widely known by his online name Fukra Insaan, is a popular Indian YouTuber, influencer and reality TV personality. He launched his YouTube channel in 2019 and gained millions of followers with challenge videos, reactions and entertainment content. Malhan then rose to mainstream fame as a finalist and runner‑up on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He then appeared on other reality shows, including Temptation Island India. He also engages fans with music and collaborations with top creators, building a strong digital presence across platforms.