'Trolls Were Put To Shut When Ramayana Came Out': Indira Krishnan Defends Ranbir Kapoor Amid Criticism Over His Casting As Lord Ram

Indira Krishnan Defends Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram Casting | Instagram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana has faced criticism, with some questioning his suitability for the revered role, particularly given his portrayal of a violent and intense character in Animal. Now, Indira Krishnan, who plays Mata Kaushalya, Lord Ram's mother, in the film, has come out in his defence, stating that she never doubted his ability to portray Ram.

Indira Krishnan Defends Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram Casting

Speaking to Zoom, Indira revealed that while people questioned whether Ranbir was the same actor who portrayed Ranvijay in Animal, she and Saurabh Sachdeva were among the few people who had interacted with him closely during the transition from Animal to Ramayana. She also added that she shares a great personal rapport with Ranbir.

Indira Krishnan Recalls Trolling Over Ranbir Kapoor's role

Further, Indira added, "I remember even recently that he was trolled so badly that anybody else would definitely say, 'Look boss...' But I think the trolls were put to shut up when Ramayana came out and people saw what Ranbir could do as Rama. I can't see any other actor than Ranbir as Rama in this."

Ranbir Kapoor's Transformation From Animal To Ramayana

Indira revealed that while working on Animal, in which she played Rashmika Mandanna's mother, she would often observe Ranbir and described him as an outgoing and vivacious person at the time. However, she noticed a remarkable transformation when she met him again on the sets of Ramayana.

"If you look at his eyes, lips and facial muscle structure and compare them with Animal, you will understand the depth of acting this man has put in," she told.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari; the first part was released on November 5 and the second part is slated for 2028 release. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, along with Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor, among others.