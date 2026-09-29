'Yeh Ek Zimmedari Hai': Ranbir Kapoor Says His Job Wasn't To Be 'Worthy' Of Playing Ram In Ramayana Amid Criticism Over Casting

Ranbir Kapoor Says His Job Wasn't To Be 'Worthy' Of Playing Ram In Ramayana | YouTube

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for one of the most anticipated films of his career, Ramayana, in which he plays Lord Ram. The casting has faced criticism, with some questioning whether Kapoor was suited for the revered role. Amid the discussion, the makers offered a glimpse into the actor's preparation and casting with a behind-the-scenes video released on Ranbir's 44th birthday on Monday.

Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana

The BTS video, featuring director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Ravie Dubey, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, offered insights into the making of the two-part epic and the casting of its lead actors.

Speaking about portraying Lord Ram, Ranbir said, "Yeh ek role nahi hai, ki mujhe ek film offer hui hai, role exciting hai. Yeh ek zimmedari hai." He added that playing Ram ultimately comes down to the "simplicity and belief" of the individual portraying him.

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Ranbir further explained that he reminded himself every day that his responsibility was not simply to be worthy of the role, but "to be worthy of the faith" that people have in the story.

Sai Pallavi On Being 'Awestruck' Seeing Ranbir Kapoor

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, also spoke about seeing Ranbir as Ram for the first time. Recalling the image of Ram she had grown up with, she said, "I don't know if the picture is quite famous; there is a very slender Ram and his head is a little tilted… and there's a bow this way. There's a small and petite Sita. That is the image I remember from my childhood."

She added that seeing Ranbir in the role brought back that childhood image and left her "awestruck."

Arun Govil Says Ranbir Kapoor Is Closest To Play Lord Ram

Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, also praised Ranbir's mannerisms and approach. He recalled thinking that Ram would walk, sit, look and speak in a certain way, adding that he could see those qualities in Ranbir.

Govil also highlighted Ranbir's humility, saying that although one would not normally expect a star to touch someone's feet, the actor always does so. He further said, "Among all the young stars who are available at the moment, Ranbir Kapoor is the closest to play Lord Rama."

About Ramayana

Ramayana is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with the first part scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026 and the second part slated for Diwali 2027. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, along with Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor, among others.