Trolls Band Together Review: Fun-filled & Frothy Despite A Run-Of-The-Mill Narrative

Director: Walt Dohrn

Voice Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camilla Cabello, Eric Andre, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 stars

Directed by Walt Dohrn, this frothy, frivolous, and fun-filled animated film is the third instalment of the hugely successful franchise- that first featured in 2016.

Despite having a run-of-the-mill narrative, this jukebox musical comedy is a colourfully vibrant adventure fairytale that makes for an entertaining outing for kids. They will enjoy the upbeat music, dancing, generous doses of life lessons, harmony, and family bonding in equal measure.

In this edition, the story revolves around members of the BroZone, a once mega-successful boyband that includes Branch (Justin Timberlake) and his four brothers- John Dory (Eric Andre), Floyd (Troye Sivan), Spruce (Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Kid Cudi). Now separated due to their differences of opinion, the brothers lead their lives independently.

But when Floyd is kidnapped and imprisoned in a diamond by Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells), a pair of soulless pop star wannabes who want to mine his talent, the brothers put aside their differences and come together to rescue Floyd. This rescue mission forms the crux of the main plot.

There are other subplots that also weave into the narrative. They are the nuptials of Bridget (Zooey Deschanel) and the Bergen King Gristle (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), and how Troll Princess Poppy (Anna Kendrick), who is Branch’s love interest and a part of the rescue mission, ends up discovering her long lost sister Viva (Camila Cabello).

The film is one endless series, an interpolation of songs both old and new that make the film a pulsating musical fare. The list includes recognisable tunes by Sister Sledge, Weezer, Shaggy, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, the Bee Gees, and yes, NSYNC, who contribute Better Place, their first new song in 20 years, to the soundtrack.

Each character is well-etched and leaves a mark on the screen. Among the new lot, the one who needs a special mention is Crimp (Zosia Mamet), Velvet and Veneer’s overworked assistant, who vents her frustrations with a passionate rendition of Dolly Parton’s – 9 to 5.

Also, the voices of the talented star cast aptly match the characters, but the one that stands out is Kenan Thompson as the wisecracking infant Tiny Diamond. He makes you smile intermittently with his pacifier in tow one-liners.

The film is astutely directed. Visually, the film is a riot of colours. With their colourful, fluorescent, candyfloss-like hair, the Trolls are a delight to watch. They are brilliantly contrasted by the ugliness of the Bergens, which makes every character appear real. Also, the animation design is arresting, as each frame sparkles like a rainbow.

Overall, loaded with so many groan-worthy punning jokes and one-lines referencing musical bands from the 90s and earlier, one wonders whether the film is for kids or their parents.

