'Trolling Is Never In Good Taste': Chand Mera Dil Actress Ananya Panday's Onscreen Mother Charu Shankar Opens Up About Social Media Backlash On Bharatanatyam Dance Sequence

Charu Shankar on Ananya Panday getting trolled | Instagram

Chand Mera Dil was released last Friday, and the film received positive reviews from critics. However, Ananya Panday is getting trolled a lot on social media for her Bharatanatyam fusion dance in the film. Charu Shankar, who played the role of Ananya's mother in the film, in an interview, opened up about the trolling that the young actress is facing on social media.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Charu said, “I think everyone is entitled to their opinion, but trolling is never in good taste. Conversations around art are valid. Mockery is not.”

Further explaining the sequence, the actress said, “The sequence being discussed was always conceived as a contemporary, edgy breakout introduction for Chandni’s character. In the film's visual storytelling, this moment announces the arrival of a young woman who is not afraid to break the rules.”

Chunky Panday Reacts To Ananya Panday Trolling

While Ananya has not yet reacted to the trolling, her father and actor Chunky Panday reacted to it, and while talking to ETimes, he defended his daughter and said that people have completely misunderstood the sequence.

He revealed that the dance sequence was never meant to be just Bharatanatyam. He said, "It was a fusion performance, the kind of experimental dance you often see college students perform at social or cultural events."

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

Chand Mera Dil has been doing an average business at the box office. On its day seven, the movie collected Rs. 2.20 crore, taking the total to Rs. 19.45 crore.

According to reports, Chand Mera Dil is made on a budget of around Rs. 30 crore. So, the film surely needs to perform well at the box office during the second week. There's no big Bollywood film releasing this week, so that might help Chand Mera Dil to perform well at the box office.