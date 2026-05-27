'Guts': Ridhima Pandit Reacts To Reel Trolling Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam Dance In Chand Mera Dil

Ridhima Pandit / Ananya Panday |

Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil was released last Friday. The film received positive reviews from critics, but a Bharatanatyam fusion dance sequence featuring Ananya has become the talk of the town. The actress is being trolled a lot for her dance, and now, television actress Ridhima Pandit has reacted to it.

An Instagram user shared a reel trolling Ananya's dance and wrote a caption on it, "When you learn Bharatanatyam from online tutorial for your cultural." Watch the video below...

Reacting to the reel, Ridhima commented, "GUTSSS 😭😭 (sic)."

Chunky Panday Defends His Daughter

While Ananya is yet to react to the trolling, her father and actor Chunky Panday, while talking to ETimes, said, "I think people completely misunderstood it. It was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. It was a fusion performance, the kind of experimental dance you often see college students perform at social or cultural events."

He further said, "This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It’s a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting."

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Chand Mera Dil has been doing average business at the box office. The film, on its day five, collected Rs. 2.10 crore, taking the total to Rs. 15.35 crore net in India. The worldwide gross collection of the movie is Rs. 20.81 crore. Let's wait and watch how the film will performance at the box office in the coming days.

Chand Mera Dil Review

The Free Press Journalsi reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Watch this film purely for the onscreen passion with which Lakshya and Ananya Panday approached the seamless love story and for their near realistic performances."