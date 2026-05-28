'Life Is Beautiful': Chand Mera Dil Actress Ananya Panday Shares Holiday Pictures Amid Getting Trolled For Her Bharatnatyam Fusion Dance

Ananya Panday Vacation Pictures | Instagram

Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer Chand Mera Dil was released last Friday. The movie got positive reviews from critics, but Ananya is getting trolled on social media for her Bharatnatyam fusion dance sequence in the film. Now, amid the trolling, the actress is holidaying with her sister, Rysa Panday, and she took to Instagram to share pictures from her vacation.

Ananya captioned the post as, "Life is beautiful (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

Rysa Panday's Comment On Ananya Panday's Post

Well, Rysa's comment on her sister's post has grabbed everyone's attention. She wrote, "One hit wonder (sic)." This makes us wonder whether Rysa is also trolling her sister.

Chunky Panday On Ananya Panday Getting Trolled

While Ananya has not yet spoken up about the social media trolling, her father and actor Chunky Panday, in an interview with ETimes, said, "I think people completely misunderstood it. It was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. It was a fusion performance, the kind of experimental dance you often see college students perform at social or cultural events."

The actor added, "This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It’s a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting."

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

Chand Mera Dil has been doing average business at the box office. The film, in six days, has collected Rs. 17.25 crore net at the box office in India, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs. 23.28 crore.

According to reports, Chand Mera Dil is made on a budget of Rs. 30-35 crore, so the film surely needs to be steady at the box office in the coming days. There's no big Hindi film releasing this Friday, so Chand Mera Dil has a good window to collect at the box office.