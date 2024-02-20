 Trisha Krishnan REACTS To Ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju's 'Disgusting' Comments On Her: 'Severe Action Will Be Taken'
Trisha Krishnan on Tuesday lashed out at the politician for making derogatory comments.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

Trisha Krishnan lashed out at ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju on Tuesday for making derogatory comments on her. In the viral video, the politician claimed that she was called by another politician to a resort for ₹25 lakh, which caused massive backlash on social media.

Taking to her X, formerly known as Twitter and said, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention.Rest assured,necessary and severe action will be taken.Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department."

Meanwhile, earlier, Mansoor Ali Khan, who worked with Trisha is Leo, made objectionable comments against her. He stated that he missed the opportunity to share a ‘bedroom scene’ with her. "I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule," he said.

Later, Trisha slammed Mansoor on X and vowed to never work with him in the future. "He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind," she added.

