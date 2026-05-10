Trisha Krishnan Looks Overjoyed As She Arrives For Vijay's Tamil Nadu CM Swearing-In Ceremony In Chennai Amid Dating Rumours- VIDEO

Trisha Krishnan Arrives For Vijay's Tamil Nadu CM Swearing-In Ceremony | Photo Via X

The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai turned into a sea of excitement on Sunday (May 10) as thousands gathered to witness the historic swearing-in ceremony of Thalapathy Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 AM at the stadium, with security heightened ahead of the event. Actress Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay, arrived to attend the oath-taking ceremony in Chennai, appearing visibly cheerful.

Trisha Krishnan Arrives For Vijay's Tamil Nadu CM Swearing-In Ceremony

Earlier today, Trisha was seen leaving her residence in Chennai earlier in the day, when reporters asked her about the significance of the occasion. Responding briefly, she said, "Thank you, looking forward," before heading to the venue. At the ceremony, the actress stunned in an icy blue silk saree paired with a gold-embroidered blouse. She completed her look with jasmine flowers and a diamond jewellery set, while her radiant smile and visible happiness added an extra glow to her overall appearance.

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Vijay’s parents also expressed happiness at the milestone, with director S. A. Chandrasekhar saying he was looking forward to witnessing his son take oath as Chief Minister, while Vijay’s mother Shoba Chandrasekhar described the occasion as especially emotional as it coincides with Mother’s Day.

SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, father and mother of TVK Chief and CM-designate, Vijay, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where their son will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly.#CMJosephVijay pic.twitter.com/EVSfQOD1Ga — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) May 10, 2026

With the formation of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first government, Vijay would become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

About Trisha Krishnan, Vijay

Trisha and Vijay continue to remain one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. The two have shared screen space in films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

Over the past few months, the duo’s close friendship has frequently made headlines. Rumours linking the two stars have continued to circulate online, though neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly reacted to the speculation. Their appearances together at public events, including the AGS family wedding reception, have only added fuel to the ongoing conversations.