Trisha Krishnan Gets Mobbed, Pushed While Leaving Chennai Stadium After Rumoured BF Vijay's Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony- VIDEO

Trisha Krishnan Mobbed After Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony | Photo Via X

Trisha Krishnan, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, attended the swearing-in ceremony of her rumoured boyfriend Vijay on Sunday (May 10) at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where he took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party’s sweeping victory in the 2026 elections. The actress arrived at the venue with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and was seen closely witnessing the historic moment alongside Vijay’s family members and several prominent guests.

Trisha Krishnan Mobbed After Vijay's Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony

After leaving the stadium following the oath ceremony, the actress was mobbed by reporters and fans, who repeatedly asked for her reaction to Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. Despite the chaotic atmosphere and constant pushing from the crowd, Trisha maintained her calm demeanour throughout the frenzy.

The actress continued smiling while making her way through the crowd and handled the situation with grace and patience. Even amid the commotion, she did not appear rattled and quietly exited the venue without reacting to the repeated questions being thrown at her.

Check it out:

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan leaves from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai after attending the oath-taking ceremony of TVK Chief Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/p9ah5mn0Om — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

What Trisha Krishnan Wore

Trisha looked stunning in a teal and gold saree paired with a cream blouse featuring gold embroidery. She completed her look with jasmine flowers, a diamond jewellery set, and jewellery adorned with red stones.

The actress styled her hair in a neatly tied bun and opted for subtle makeup, while her radiant smile and visible happiness added an extra glow to her overall appearance.

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About Trisha Krishnan, Vijay Relationship

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been at the centre of persistent dating rumours since reports surfaced in February claiming that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress, which led to Trisha’s name being linked to the controversy.

The speculation further intensified in March when Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding reception in Chennai wearing coordinated cream-and-gold outfits.