'Transgenders Ke Feelings Ke Sath Khela': Shubhi Sharma Says She Felt 'Used' By Abhishek Kumar After Bigg Boss 17

Transgender actor Shubhi Sharma recently made a shocking revelation about Abhishek Kumar. She revealed how she got in touch with him on social media, and supported him with the community, but was later heartbroken as he did not even revert to her.

The trans actor, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, spilled the bean on how she met Abhishek, and said, "Something happened with Abhishek in the Bigg Boss house, and I got a message from her PR that can you do an interview for him in his support. You have to talk about how you guys are connected with each other. To which I said, 'Abhishek ne mujhse achhe se baat kari, bahut saare hero hai industry mein jo hum trans se aache se baat nahi karte. So I was like I consider him as my brother and I'm a fan. I felt he was genuine. That interview went viral, and then I used to give 7-8 interviews per day."

Shubhi further added on how Abhishek became her brother online without even any meet and greet till date. "People started liking the interviews, and everyone was like ye trans kyu support kar rahi hai Abhishek ko. Then another day, his PR again contacted me and I did a collab video with him on Instagram. The PR again texted me if we could do Diwali pooja at Abhishek's house. Then we went to his house, there were media and celebs, and everyone had their eyes on me, and then it went viral on the internet as 'Abhishek's transgender sister Shubhi Sharma'. Maine usse dil se support kiya hai," she shared.

Read Also Bigg Boss 17 Fame Abhishek Kumar Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹ 71 Lakhs

She then revealed that she was heartbroken after Abhishek couldn't win Bigg Boss 17, and felt used in the situation. "A friend of mine used to stay nearby. The finale was near and his PR messaged me again asking me to make a video with 15-20 trans people in support of Abhishek. Despite being busy, I made a solo video in his support and all channels covered it," she recalled.

She went on to say, "After he lost, I texted him that even though he didn't win the show, he was a winner for his fans. But he hasn't replied to that message till date. Then after a month, I called him on Whatsapp, and he ignored my 7-8 messages. Everyone asked me why did I not meet Abhishek after the show ended, but I ended the topic right there."

"Abhishek has been really selfish. I felt Abhishek and uski team ne transgenders ke feelings ke saath khela, jo ki bahut galat hai. Unhone sab ne mil ke trans ki feeling ke sath khela," she rued.

Abhishek Kumar is best known for his work on television and digital platforms. He rose to fame with Udaariyaan, starring Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in lead roles.