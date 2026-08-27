Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Yash Starrer Fails To Beat Ranveer Singh's Film On First Day

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube / Instagram

Toxic was supposed to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2). However, the Yash starrer was postponed, and it was released on August 26, 2026. Clearly, after Dhurandhar 2, Toxic was the biggest release this year, and all eyes were on the movie's opening day collection.

According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned Rs. 101.10 crore net (all languages) in India on its opening day. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, on its first day, had minted Rs. 102.55 crore net (all languages). So, the difference in the collection is just Rs. 1.45 crore.

Toxic failed to beat Dhurandhar 2 on its opening day. But, clearly, the margin was quite small. The Ranveer Singh starrer's lifetime collection was Rs. 1,149.30 crore net in India. It will be interesting to see whether Toxic will be able to surpass that.

Toxic Fails To Beat KGF 2

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 had earned Rs. 116 crore net (all languages). So, Toxic has failed to beat the actor's last release as well. However, the first-day numbers of Geetu Mohandas' directorial were quite good, looking at the reviews, which are mostly negative.

Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"

After a fantastic opening, it will be interesting to see whether Toxic will be able to perform well at the box office in the coming days or not. On its second day, we can expect the movie to show a drop in numbers. However, on the weekend, it might show a jump once again.