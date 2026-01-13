 Toxic Teaser Sparks Row: Karnataka Women's Commission Seeks CBFC Action Over 'Obscene' Scenes, Says It 'Degrades Women's Dignity'
The teaser of Kannada actor Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has landed in controversy after the Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint over alleged obscene scenes. AAP said the visuals harm social well-being, claiming they "degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture." The Karnataka State Commission for Women has written to the CBFC seeking appropriate action.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Yash Toxic Teaser | Photo Via YouTube

Kannada star Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has landed in controversy over its teaser, which was released on the actor's 40th birthday on January 8. The 2.51-minute teaser shows Yash as a gangster named Raya, engaging in a sexual act with a woman inside a car parked next to a cemetery, while violence unfolds outside, with armed men seen in another vehicle.

Toxic Teaser Sparks Row Over 'Obscene' Scenes

According to PTI, the bold visuals triggered a row after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday lodged a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC), objecting to what it described as obscene scenes. Leaders of the women’s wing of the AAP's state unit met officials of the commission and submitted a complaint, seeking appropriate action, including the removal of the teaser.

article-image

After receiving the complaint, the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC) wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging it to take 'appropriate action.'

'These Scenes Degrade Dignity Of Women'

AAP state secretary Usha Mohan claimed, "The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture."

Flagging its 'adverse impact on society, particularly on minors,' the party sought the commission's intervention to ban the teaser and remove it from social media platforms.

'Take Immediate Action'

"On behalf of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, we urge the women's commission to treat the matter seriously and take immediate action to "uphold the cultural and moral values of the state," the letter added.

As of now, the makers of Toxic have not reacted to the controversy.

About Toxic

The film also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

article-image

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to hit the theatres on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge.

