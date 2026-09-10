Toxic Box Office Day 15: Yash, Kiara Advani's Film Hits Lowest Daily Collection, Earns Only ₹60 Lakh

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 15 | Photo via YouTube

Yash and Kiara Advani's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups continued to struggle at the box office in its third week, with its daily earnings falling further on Day 15. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 60 lakh net in India on its 15th day, registering a 20 per cent drop from Wednesday's Rs 75 lakh.

Toxic box office collection

The latest figure is also the lowest single-day collection recorded by Toxic so far. The film earned the amount across 1,322 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 247.85 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 295.82 crore.

The Yash-starrer has also seen limited business in overseas markets. It collected Rs 10 lakh on Day 15, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 43.50 crore. With this, Toxic's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 339.32 crore.

Despite crossing the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide, the film continues to face challenges at the box office. The makers have not officially revealed the movie's budget, but reports have claimed that Toxic was made on an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore. Based on its current theatrical performance, the film is unlikely to recover that amount through its worldwide box office collection alone and is being considered a flop.

Toxic OTT deal: What reports claim

The film's underwhelming theatrical performance has also reportedly affected its OTT prospects. A few days ago, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that an OTT platform was initially willing to pay Rs 150 crore for the digital streaming rights before the film's release. However, the makers reportedly demanded around Rs 200 crore.

The report further claimed that following Toxic's poor box office performance, the makers are now being offered only Rs 30 crore for the OTT deal.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the reported change in the OTT deal. It is also yet to be revealed which streaming platform will eventually premiere Toxic.

Toxic Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Toxic 2 stars and criticised its screenplay, direction and length. The review stated, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"