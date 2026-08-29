Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Yash Starrer Drop Further Or Show A Jump On Saturday?

Toxic Box Office Collection | YouTube

Yash-starrer Toxic, which was released on August 26, 2026, took a bumper opening at the box office. On its first day, it minted Rs. 101.10 crore net (all languages) in India, but later, on Thursday and Friday, the film dropped and earned Rs. 37.65 crore net (all languages) and Rs. 27.20 crore net (all languages), respectively. According to Sacnilk, in three days, the movie collected Rs. 165.95 crore net in India. Now, all eyes are on the film's weekend collection.

Well, after the drop on Thursday and Friday, it was expected that maybe on Saturday, the movie would show a jump at the box office. However, as per early estimates, it looks like Toxic might earn around Rs. 20-25 crore (all languages) net on its fourth day, showing a drop in numbers again. But if the footfalls in the late-night shows are better, the collection can be more as well. For now, we can expect Toxic to earn around Rs. 185-190 crore net in four days.

Toxic Budget

These numbers would have been considered fantastic, but according to reports, Toxic is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. So, the way the film is showing a drop at the box office, it is surely not a great sign.

The Geetu Mohandas' directorial needs to show a good jump in the coming days to sustain at the box office.

Toxic Box Office Collection Worldwide

Toxic has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office if we look at the film's worldwide gross collection. It has minted Rs. 221.35 crore gross worldwide in three days.

Toxic Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch."