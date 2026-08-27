 Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Yash Starrer Heading For Huge Drop On Thursday
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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Yash Starrer Heading For Huge Drop On Thursday

Yash-starrer Toxic is expected to see a sharp box-office drop on day two after collecting Rs. 101.10 crore net in India on opening day. Early estimates peg its day-two India net collection at Rs. 20-25 crore across languages, taking its two-day total to around Rs. 120-125 crore. The film had grossed Rs. 140.75 crore worldwide across all languages on day one.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 27, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Yash Starrer Heading For Huge Drop On Thursday
Toxic Box Office Collection | YouTube

Yash-starrer Toxic was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The advance booking was very strong, and it took a bumper opening at the box office on its first day. The movie, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, minted Rs. 101.10 crore net (all languages) in India on day one, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 140.75 crore (all languages). However, on its second day, Toxic is expected to show a huge drop at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect the collection to be around Rs. 20-25 crore net (all languages) in India, taking the two-day total to approximately Rs. 120-125 crore net (all languages). However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

It was a midweek release, so the drop is expected. Also, the movie has received mixed to negative reviews, so a second-day drop is not surprising.

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On Friday, it is Raksha Bandhan, a partial holiday. So, it will be interesting to see whether Toxic will get a boost at the box office.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Toxic, according to reports, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. Well, if we look at the reported budget, the opening was fantastic. But the Yash starrer clearly needs to collect a good amount in the coming days, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

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Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"

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