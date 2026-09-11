 Toxic Box Office Collection Day 16: Yash, Kiara Advani And Tara Sutaria Starrer Sees Another Dip, Collects ₹39 Lakh
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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 16: Yash, Kiara Advani And Tara Sutaria Starrer Sees Another Dip, Collects ₹39 Lakh

Yash’s Toxic fell below the Rs 50 lakh mark on Day 16, collecting just Rs 39 lakh India net. Of this, the Kannada version contributed approximately Rs 25 lakh and the Hindi version Rs 14 lakh. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has earned around Rs 248.24 crore India net and Rs 339.79 crore worldwide gross so far.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 11, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 16: Yash, Kiara Advani And Tara Sutaria Starrer Sees Another Dip, Collects ₹39 Lakh
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 16 | Photo Via YouTube

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead, is continuing its challenging theatrical run. The film, which hit cinemas on August 26, was among the year’s most anticipated releases and featured a strong ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film reached theaters after multiple delays but failed to sustain the momentum generated by its pre-release buzz.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 16

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On Day 16, Toxic recorded an estimated India net collection of Rs 39 lakh across 934 shows, registering a 35% decline compared with the previous day’s Rs 60 lakh, according to Sacnilk. The film’s total India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 296.29 crore, while its India net collection has reached approximately Rs 248.24 crore.

The film has also performed in overseas markets, where it has grossed around Rs 43.50 crore. With this, Toxic’s estimated worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 339.79 crore.

On Day 16, the Kannada version contributed approximately Rs 25 lakh, while the Hindi version collected around Rs 14 lakh.

Toxic Budget

The makers have not officially disclosed the film’s budget, but reports have placed its budget at around Rs 500 crore. The Day 16 collection of just Rs 39 lakh net in India is not a good result.

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Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"

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