'Touch Karne Ka Right Kisne Diya...': Jacqueline Fernandez's Bodyguard Holds Her Wrist & Stops Actress From Clicking Pictures With Fans; Netizens React - Watch Video

Netizens Call Jacqueline Fernandez's Bodyguard 'Overprotective' | Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez attended an event in Mumbai on Saturday, and a video from the event has made its way to social media. In the clip, the actress' bodyguard's behaviour has become a topic of discussion on Instagram. The video shows Jacqueline keen to click pictures with her fans, while her bodyguard holds her wrist and stops her.

However, despite her bodyguard trying to take her away from the stage, the actress posed for pictures with her fans. Watch the video below.

Netizens are quite upset with the behaviour of Jacqueline's bodyguard. One netizen commented on the video, "Very bad man. Bodyguard doesn’t respect her 😢😂👎👎👎. Lots of people don’t like those people (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Protective hai sahi par usko touch krne ka rights kisne diya Jacqueline ko.... bina touch kiye protect kar dur se (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Bhai yeh actor log kisi dusre ko touch nhi hone dete, isliye bodyguard duur kar raha hai. Pehle se samjha kar rakhte hai inhe, warna koi itna touch kese (sic)."

Check out the comments below.

Bodyguards of celebrities often grab the attention of netizens on social media, and on Sunday, it was Jacqueline's bodyguard whose video went viral.

Jacqueline will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, which is slated to release on June 26, 2026. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, and many more actors.

There are around 34 prominent actors in Ahmed Khan's directorial venture. While the trailer and songs have created good pre-release buzz, it will be interesting to see what response the film receives at the box office.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of Jacqueline starring in a horror film, but no official announcement has been made yet.