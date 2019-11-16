Too poor to attend Katy Perry's concert? Here are some of her tops songs from YouTube

American singer Katy Perry arrived in India earlier this week for her concert in Mumbai which is happening tonight. Katy Perry will be performing at the first edition of the OnePlus Music Festival.
Katy will be joined by British crooner Dua Lipa.
For those who are too broke to attend the Katy Perry concert at the D.Y. Patil Stadium tonight, we've got you guys covered!
Here are Katy Perry's top 10 songs that you can stream online:
1. Bon Appétit ft. Migos
2. Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj
3. Roar
4. Feels ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
5. Dark Horse ft. Juicy J
6. Chained To The Rhythm ft. Skip Marley
7. Firework
8. Zedd, Katy Perry - 365
9. E.T. ft. Kanye West
10. Harleys In Hawaii
Besides Katy and Dua, various artists will be performing at the concert including Ritviz, The Local Train, Amit Trivedi and Post-rock band Aswekeepsearching.
