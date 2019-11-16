Sunil Grover couldn't meet Katy Perry, so he did the next best thing

'Bharat' actor Sunil Grover, wasn’t present at Karan Johar’s party that was hosted for Katy Perry and had a hilarious way of making his presence felt.

American singer Katy Perry arrived in India earlier this week for her concert in Mumbai which is happening on Saturday.

Ahead of that, she attended B-town celebs filled party which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. After a day full of promotions, the popstar headed to the party for some chill session and interacted with many stars.

The party was indeed a star studded affair.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the party.

The inside pictures of the party were doing rounds on the internet and there was no way Sunil Grover let the fear of missing out take over his sense of humour.

The actor Photoshopped himself posing with Katy Perry and shared the picture on Instagram.

Sunil captioned the edited picture, "Like everyone else I am also with Katy Perry. She is very colourful and humble."

Here’s the hilarious post: