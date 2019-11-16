Sunil Grover couldn't meet Katy Perry, so he did the next best thing

'Bharat' actor Sunil Grover, wasn’t present at Karan Johar’s party that was hosted for Katy Perry and had a hilarious way of making his presence felt.
American singer Katy Perry arrived in India earlier this week for her concert in Mumbai which is happening on Saturday.
Ahead of that, she attended B-town celebs filled party which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. After a day full of promotions, the popstar headed to the party for some chill session and interacted with many stars.
The party was indeed a star studded affair.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the party.
The inside pictures of the party were doing rounds on the internet and there was no way Sunil Grover let the fear of missing out take over his sense of humour.
Bharat actor Sunil Grover, wasn’t present at Karan Johar’s party that was hosted for Katy Perry and had a hilarious way of making his presence felt. The actor Photoshopped himself posing with Katy Perry and shared the picture on Instagram.
Sunil captioned the edited picture, "Like everyone else I am also with Katy Perry. She is very colourful and humble."
Here’s the hilarious post:
While other Bollywood stars who attended the party, took to their Instagrams to share pictures with the pop icon.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a picture along with Katy Perry and wrote,"More power to you."
Ananya Panday also posted a picture with Katy. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress was all smiles in the picture. She cationed the picture, "Hot N Hot 🥶🤪❤️"
On the work front, Sunil Grover who rose to fame after his iconic character ‘Gutthi’ in the television show Comedy Nights With Kapil was last seen in Salman Khan starrer, ‘Bharat.’ Grover also starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha alongside Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)