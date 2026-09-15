Tom Holland & Zendaya To Officially Tie The Knot After Dune 3; Stylist Law Roach Reveals Plans After Debunking 'Fake' Wedding Claims

Tom Holland & Zendaya To Officially Tie Knot After Dune 3; Stylist Law Roach Calls Viral Wedding Pics 'Fake' |

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding mystery has taken another turn after celebrity stylist Law Roach claimed that the couple have not yet had an “official” wedding ceremony. Speaking at the 78th Emmy Awards, Roach appeared to retract his earlier claims about the couple being married and said that their official ceremony will take place after Zendaya’s Dune: Part Three press tour. His comments have once again sparked speculation about the couple’s marital status.

While speaking to Variety at the Emmys, Roach said, “I actually lied. She wasn’t married. They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet. It’s gonna happen after the ‘Dune’ press tour.” When asked why Tom refers to Zendaya as his wife, the stylist explained, “She’s been his wife for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet.” When asked whether he could be misleading everyone again, Roach left room for doubt and replied, “I could.”

Roach had earlier claimed in March that the couple had already tied the knot, telling reporters, “The wedding has already happened.” He later walked back those comments at the Emmys, making his latest revelation particularly intriguing.

The stylist also addressed the viral images that purportedly showed Zendaya in her wedding dress. Roach claimed the pictures were AI-generated and insisted they were not from the couple’s actual wedding. The images had previously gone viral online, prompting Zendaya herself to address them during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March. She said people had approached her about the “wedding photos”, only for her to clarify that “they’re AI” and “they’re not real.”

However, Roach’s latest comments come amid conflicting signals from the couple. In June, Holland appeared to confirm that a wedding had taken place when he told Esquire that his family members “were all there” on their wedding day. He also referred to Zendaya as his wife. This makes Roach’s claim that they have yet to have an “official ceremony” difficult to reconcile with Holland’s earlier comments.

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s Dune: Part Three is scheduled to release internationally from December 16, 2026, with the North American release set for December 18. Roach’s comments suggest the couple could hold an official celebration after the film’s promotional campaign wraps up, although neither Zendaya nor Holland has officially announced any wedding plans.