 Tom Holland Establishes Requirements For His Return To Spider-Man Franchise
The 27-year old actor who essayed the role of Peter Parker expressed his desire at the Critics Choice Association

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
Hollywood star Tom Holland won't play Spider-Man again just "for the sake of making another one". The 27-year-old actor last played Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and while he confirmed he had been "actively engaging in conversations" about making another movie, he feels "protective" over the character and will only reprise the role if the story is right, reports Female First UK. Speaking during a Critics Choice Association press conference, he said: "All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man."

The actor said: "I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character." As per Female First UK, Tom admitted he'd be a "fool" not to say yes if another film in the franchise came along. The actor added: "If we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I'll only tell it if we can find the right one".

Tom previously admitted he'd be "lucky" if he got to return to the series. Asked by Screen Rant which Spider-Man villain he would like to take on next, Tom replied: "That's a really tough question. I mean, 'Spider-Man' has got arguably some of the best villains in the comic book world. I love the character. I love 'Spider-Man'. I'd be lucky to play him again, but we'll have to wait and see."

