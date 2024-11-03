 Tom Holland Confesses He Googles Girlfriend Zendaya: 'More Of Bit Of Anxiety Thing To Make We Are All Cool...'
Tom Holland Confesses He Googles Girlfriend Zendaya: 'More Of Bit Of Anxiety Thing To Make We Are All Cool...'

Holland said at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, "Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again."

Updated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

Actor Tom Holland can't stop himself from about Zendaya on Google. He recently admitted that he sometimes Googles about his girlfriend to find out if she is doing fine, reported People. "The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya," said the 'Spider-Man' actor, adding, "I'm not on social media, and I delete it when I'm not using it."

"So, sometimes, like, it's more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I'll check to see if everything's good and to make sure we're all cool. So I just give her a little Google and look through the news, and I'm like, 'She's good," he said.

The way he cares for her was clearly visible at the New York City launch party of his brand on October 24. In a viral clip, the actor could be seen rescuing the 'Challengers' star from fans who surrounded her, asking them to "give us a little bit of space." The couple, who met while working on 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and began dating in 2021, have kept their relationship a secret.

"I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," Zendaya said in an interview, adding, "You can't hide. That's not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she added.

However, the duo were never reluctant to express their feelings. Holland said at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, "Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again."

"I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special," he added. "It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth," reported People.

