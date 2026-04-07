'Today's Fiction Quota...': Amid Rumours Of Dating Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Reports Of Her Marriage To Rich Businessman

More than her movies, actress Trisha Krishnan has been making it to the headlines nowadays because of her personal life. The actress, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share a note, in which she sarcastically reacted to the reports of her marriage to a rich businessman and plans of quitting the movies.

She posted on her Instagram story, "APPARENTLY I'VE QUIT FILMS, MARRIED A RICH BUSINESS MAN AND I'M RAISING QUADRUPLETS WHO TURNED TWO YESTERDAY! ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD ADD OR DID WE COVER TODAY'S FICTION QUOTA? (sic)." Check out the post below...

Trisha had made it to the headlines a few days ago because of the rumours of her relationship with Thalapathy Vijay. After Vijay's wife filed for divorce, the Ghilli movie stars were clicked together at a wedding, and netizens speculated that the two actors are may be dating.