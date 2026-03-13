Trisha Krishnan Avoids Media Questions About Vijay At Chennai Airport Amid Relationship Rumours - VIDEO

Actress Trisha Krishnan recently avoided answering questions about actor Vijay when she was spotted at the airport in Chennai. The two stars have been making headlines in recent days after they were seen arriving together at a wedding reception in the city. They also sparked dating rumours.

Recently, Trisha was seen entering the Chennai airport in a casual outfit. Carrying a handbag and wearing dark sunglasses, she walked calmly towards the entrance while paparazzi and reporters gathered around her.

A video shared by PTI shows the actress being repeatedly asked questions about Vijay and the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship. One reporter could also be heard asking about the controversy that followed their appearance together at the wedding reception.

However, Trisha chose not to respond and continued walking into the airport without paying heed to the questions. She eventually went inside the terminal along with her staff while the questions continued. The video has gone viral on social media platforms. Take a look:

Earlier this month, Vijay and Trisha grabbed attention after attending the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son together in Chennai. The two were seen twinning in cream and gold outfits at the event.

Their appearance came shortly after reports emerged that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce. In her petition, she reportedly mentioned infidelity and alleged that the actor was involved with an unnamed actress.

The speculation led to reactions from several people in the film industry. Director R. Parthiban and actor Sriman were among those who commented on the rumours, with Sriman even supporting a theory that Vijay and Trisha might simply be friends.

While Vijay has not directly addressed the rumours about Trisha, he recently spoke about the ongoing controversy during a rally of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He said, “There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn't it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt when I see you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's get involved in people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem - it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen.”

Sangeeta reportedly stated in her petition that Vijay had been emotionally withdrawn since 2021.

The controversy comes at a time when Vijay is preparing to enter electoral politics in Tamil Nadu through his party TVK. The actor-politician has also faced challenges in recent months. A stampede during one of his rallies in Karur last year resulted in multiple deaths.

Meanwhile, his latest film, Jana Nayagan, which was expected to release during the Pongal festival, is currently awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.