'Today And Many Many Years..': Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Wedding Anniversary (PHOTO)

The IT couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have clocked two years of marital bliss today. As the actors, who tied the knot back in 2022 celebrate 2 years of their wedding, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor and also went ahead to pen a heartfelt note.

Sharing a black and white picture with husband Ranbir, Alia wrote, ''happy 2, here’s to us my love…today & many many years from today ♥️''

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Raha Kapoor. The couple was blessed with a baby girl shortly after their wedding. The duo fell in love during the shoot of Brahmastra, about which, the actress has spoken of time and again. Before her relationship with the actor, Alia had time and again expressed her fondness towards him. The couple decided to get married in Ranbir Kapoor's house 'Vastu' in Bandra after a courtship of 5 years.

On the work front, while Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani.' On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal,' for which, he recieved wide spread acclaimation. While the actress will next be seen in 'Love and war' with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor is prepping for his stint in Ramayana.