 'Today And Many Many Years..': Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Wedding Anniversary (PHOTO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Today And Many Many Years..': Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Wedding Anniversary (PHOTO)

'Today And Many Many Years..': Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Wedding Anniversary (PHOTO)

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to wish husband Ranbir Kapoor on their second anniversary with a cute note.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

The IT couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have clocked two years of marital bliss today. As the actors, who tied the knot back in 2022 celebrate 2 years of their wedding, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor and also went ahead to pen a heartfelt note.

Sharing a black and white picture with husband Ranbir, Alia wrote, ''happy 2, here’s to us my love…today & many many years from today ♥️''

Read Also
Alia Bhatt To Karan Johar, B-Town Attends Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira's 8th Birthday In Mumbai
article-image

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Raha Kapoor. The couple was blessed with a baby girl shortly after their wedding. The duo fell in love during the shoot of Brahmastra, about which, the actress has spoken of time and again. Before her relationship with the actor, Alia had time and again expressed her fondness towards him. The couple decided to get married in Ranbir Kapoor's house 'Vastu' in Bandra after a courtship of 5 years.

On the work front, while Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani.' On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal,' for which, he recieved wide spread acclaimation. While the actress will next be seen in 'Love and war' with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor is prepping for his stint in Ramayana.

Read Also
VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Gets A 4, Kartik Aaryan Rated 0 From London Women; Here's Which Bollywood Celeb...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

(Video): Elvish Yadav Buys A Swanky New Mercedes G Wagaon Worth ₹ 3.07 Crores

(Video): Elvish Yadav Buys A Swanky New Mercedes G Wagaon Worth ₹ 3.07 Crores

Salman Khan's Neighbour Says Actor Is 'Fine' After Firing Outside His Bandra Residence: 'Rather...

Salman Khan's Neighbour Says Actor Is 'Fine' After Firing Outside His Bandra Residence: 'Rather...

'Today And Many Many Years..': Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Wedding Anniversary...

'Today And Many Many Years..': Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Wedding Anniversary...

Randeep Hooda Thanks 'Unknown Men' For Shooting Sarabjit Singh's Killer Amir Sarfaraz In Lahore:...

Randeep Hooda Thanks 'Unknown Men' For Shooting Sarabjit Singh's Killer Amir Sarfaraz In Lahore:...

VIDEO: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash At Restaurant, 'Irked' Rajiv Adatia Says 'Bigg Boss...

VIDEO: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash At Restaurant, 'Irked' Rajiv Adatia Says 'Bigg Boss...