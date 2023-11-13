 Timothee Chalamet Receives Hate For 'Vile' Hamas Joke On Saturday Night Live (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTimothee Chalamet Receives Hate For 'Vile' Hamas Joke On Saturday Night Live (WATCH)

Timothee Chalamet Receives Hate For 'Vile' Hamas Joke On Saturday Night Live (WATCH)

One user wrote, "Most of the jokes on SNL are already pathetically unfunny but this one was the worst of them all."

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Timothee Chalamet Receives Hate For 'Vile' Hamas Joke On Saturday Night Live (WATCH) |

Actor Timothee Chalamet and 'Saturday Night Live' sparked outrage after making a joke about Hamas, which was hosted by the actor. Internet users put the 'Wonka' actor and the comedy show on blast over the jokes,which many dubbed "insensitive" and "vile."

The said skit saw Timothee Chalamet an aspiring musician named Frank who was about to end his own life by jumping off a building. Three passersby, a comedy group named Please Don't Destroy, tried to stop Frank, saying that they would support him and his music on social media, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, they changed their mind after learning that Frank's band was called 'Hamas', which is also the name of a Palestinian militant group. One of them told Timothee: "Dude, I'm not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram!" Despite the effort, Frank ended up jumping off the building.

Before the video ended, one of the comedy group members peeked through the window as an ambulance siren was heard before another member suggested they went back to work like nothing happened.

Read Also
Kabir Bedi, Timothee Chalamet, and others at Venice Film Festival 2022
article-image

Upon watching the skit, Internet users immediately slammed Chalamet and the show. "Most of the jokes on SNL are already pathetically unfunny but this one was the worst of them all. Not only was it just incredibly distasteful, it is something that affects children. Children are being slaughtered and you are joking about it," someone wrote on X.

"Almost 12k people died in 34 days, and a genocide is happening now in Palestine by zionists and somehow SNL and Timothee Chalamet thinks making jokes about Hamas and what is happening is ok and using suicide as a joke. How they agree to do this, everything is wrong in this video," someone added.

Some others criticised the 'Dune: Part Two' actor, who hasn't spoken out about the Palestine-Israel conflict only to make fun of the situation.

Read Also
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Spotted Kissing At Beyonce's Concert Amid Dating Rumours; Video Goes...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KWK 8: Kareena Has An Epic Reaction On Being Asked If She Considers Deepika as Her Competition...

KWK 8: Kareena Has An Epic Reaction On Being Asked If She Considers Deepika as Her Competition...

Timothee Chalamet Receives Hate For 'Vile' Hamas Joke On Saturday Night Live (WATCH)

Timothee Chalamet Receives Hate For 'Vile' Hamas Joke On Saturday Night Live (WATCH)

Tiger 3: Chaos Inside Malegaon Cinema Hall As Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers (WATCH) 

Tiger 3: Chaos Inside Malegaon Cinema Hall As Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers (WATCH) 

Tiger 3 Becomes Salman Khan's Biggest Opener With ₹44.50 Crore On Day 1 At Box Office 

Tiger 3 Becomes Salman Khan's Biggest Opener With ₹44.50 Crore On Day 1 At Box Office 

Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Arrive In Style At Arpita's Diwali Bash (WATCH) 

Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Arrive In Style At Arpita's Diwali Bash (WATCH) 