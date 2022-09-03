Kabir Bedi, Timothee Chalamet, and others at Venice Film Festival 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2022
The 79th Venice International Film Festival was held at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy.
French-US actor, Timothee Chalamet arrived for the screening of his film 'Bones And All'.
For the red carpet, he wore a sparkling backless jumpsuit.
‘Bones and All’ received an 8.5-minute standing ovation at the screening.
Indian actor Kabir Bedi, who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 5th Edition of 'Filming Italy Sardegna Festival' made an appearance in a traditional ensemble.
British actress Simone Ashley looked stunning in a red satin gown.
Others in attendance were Canadian actress Taylor Russell
US actress Chloe Sevigny
Spanish actor Jaime Lorente
Patroness of the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Spanish actress Rocio Munoz Morales and Director of the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Alberto Barbera
