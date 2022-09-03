Kabir Bedi, Timothee Chalamet, and others at Venice Film Festival 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2022

The 79th Venice International Film Festival was held at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy.

Photo by AFP

French-US actor, Timothee Chalamet arrived for the screening of his film 'Bones And All'.

Photo by AFP

For the red carpet, he wore a sparkling backless jumpsuit.

Photo by AFP

‘Bones and All’ received an 8.5-minute standing ovation at the screening.

Photo by AFP

Indian actor Kabir Bedi, who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 5th Edition of 'Filming Italy Sardegna Festival' made an appearance in a traditional ensemble.

Photo by AFP

British actress Simone Ashley looked stunning in a red satin gown.

Photo by AFP

Others in attendance were Canadian actress Taylor Russell

Photo by AFP

US actress Chloe Sevigny

Photo by AFP

Spanish actor Jaime Lorente

Photo by AFP

Patroness of the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Spanish actress Rocio Munoz Morales and Director of the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Alberto Barbera

Photo by AFP

