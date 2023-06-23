Tiku Weds Sheru Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Avneet Kaur's Performance, Call Film 'Directionless'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut, released on an OTT platform on Thursday (June 22), a few hours before its actual release date. The film has received mixed reactions from the audience and critics. Several users took to Twitter to share their quick reviews.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film introduces the never-seen-before jodi of Nawazuddin (Sheru) and Avneet (Tiku) who are hustling to achieve their Bollywood dream. The film also features a cameo by Kangana.

Netizens review Tiku Weds Sheru

While some users lauded Avneet for her performance in her debut film, others called the film a 'mess'.

Disappointed with the film, a user tweeted, "#TikuWedsSheru is such a MESS. Barring glimpses of Avneet's potential, the screenplay takes the shape of utter randomness. Is this satire? A romance of misfits? Or just an aged man taking his daughter to her 12th grade conti! The profanity is excessive & I want my time back."

About Tiku Weds Sheru

The comedy drama is the maiden project of Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Films.

It showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls.

Tiku Weds Sheru is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.