 Tiku Weds Sheru Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Avneet Kaur's Performance, Call Film 'Directionless'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTiku Weds Sheru Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Avneet Kaur's Performance, Call Film 'Directionless'

Tiku Weds Sheru Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Avneet Kaur's Performance, Call Film 'Directionless'

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film introduces the never-seen-before jodi of Nawazuddin (Sheru) and Avneet (Tiku)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut, released on an OTT platform on Thursday (June 22), a few hours before its actual release date. The film has received mixed reactions from the audience and critics. Several users took to Twitter to share their quick reviews.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film introduces the never-seen-before jodi of Nawazuddin (Sheru) and Avneet (Tiku) who are hustling to achieve their Bollywood dream. The film also features a cameo by Kangana.

Read Also
Tiku Weds Sheru Movie Review: An Ill-Fated Union Of Sluggish Pace And Terrible Acting
article-image

Netizens review Tiku Weds Sheru

While some users lauded Avneet for her performance in her debut film, others called the film a 'mess'.

Disappointed with the film, a user tweeted, "#TikuWedsSheru is such a MESS. Barring glimpses of Avneet's potential, the screenplay takes the shape of utter randomness. Is this satire? A romance of misfits? Or just an aged man taking his daughter to her 12th grade conti! The profanity is excessive & I want my time back."

About Tiku Weds Sheru

The comedy drama is the maiden project of Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Films.

It showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls.

Tiku Weds Sheru is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read Also
‘Movie Mafia Harming Tiku Weds Sheru With Fake Reviews, Smear Campaign’: Producer Kangana Ranaut...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Chrisann Pereira Yet To Receive Her Passport & Process Might Take 1-2 Months, Informs Her Brother...

Chrisann Pereira Yet To Receive Her Passport & Process Might Take 1-2 Months, Informs Her Brother...

Tiku Weds Sheru Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Avneet Kaur's Performance, Call Film 'Directionless'

Tiku Weds Sheru Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Avneet Kaur's Performance, Call Film 'Directionless'

PM Modi In US: African-American Singer Mary Millben To Perform Indian National Anthem At Concluding...

PM Modi In US: African-American Singer Mary Millben To Perform Indian National Anthem At Concluding...

‘Movie Mafia Harming Tiku Weds Sheru With Fake Reviews, Smear Campaign’: Producer Kangana Ranaut...

‘Movie Mafia Harming Tiku Weds Sheru With Fake Reviews, Smear Campaign’: Producer Kangana Ranaut...

Sobhita Dhulipala On Being Told She Wasn't 'Gori, Pretty Enough': 'I Wanted To Be An Actor, Not A...

Sobhita Dhulipala On Being Told She Wasn't 'Gori, Pretty Enough': 'I Wanted To Be An Actor, Not A...