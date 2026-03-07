TikToker Madhu Raju Deletes Instagram Account After Facing Backlash For Dancing At World War II Memorial In Washington

Madhu Raju Deletes Instagram | X (Twitter)

TikToker Madhu Raju, known for his dance videos, recently made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. He had shared a video, in which, along with a female he was seen dancing at the World War II Memorial in Washington. The video went viral, and he faced backlash for dancing at such a solemn place.

After facing the backlash, the dancer had now deleted his Instagram profile.

While it is not yet confirmed who the female is dancing with Raju, some social media accounts claim that she is singer Manisha Eerabathini. On her Instagram, she has shared many dancing videos with Madhu. Check out the videos below...

Madhu Raju Faces Backlash On Social Media

Netizens are very upset with Madhu Raju's video of dancing at the World War II Memorial. A netizen tweeted, "This is the World War II Memorial in #WashingtonDC Some places deserve respect, not the IT department making socially awkward TikTok dances. They ALL have to go back. @CyberGreen09 (sic)."

This is the World War II Memorial in #WashingtonDC



Some places deserve respect, not the IT department making socially awkward TikTok dances.

They ALL have to go back. @CyberGreen09 pic.twitter.com/FyTdcaDJC4 — The Repatriator (@DrRepatriator) March 5, 2026

Another X user wrote, "Your ancestors died so Indians could dance on the WW2 memorial (sic)."

Your ancestors died so Indians could dance on the WW2 memorial. pic.twitter.com/tI73eyx76A — Kaylee Campbell (@kaylee_ashlynn) March 6, 2026

One more netizen tweeted, "This is extremely disrespectful to all Americans and their families who served in the armed forces and as civilians during World War II (sic)."

This is extremely disrespectful to all Americans and their families who served in the armed forces and as civilians during World War II. — CyberGreen09 (@CyberGreen09) March 5, 2026

Till now, neither Madhur nor Manisha have shared any statement regarding the controversy.