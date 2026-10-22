Tiger Shroff's Team Shares Video Of Red Spots On Injured Arms Days After Firing Incident, Posts 'God Is Kind'

Actor Tiger Shroff’s team shared a video showing marks on his arms, days after gunshots were fired at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The video was posted on Thursday (October 22) on the team's official Instagram page, Team Tiger Shroff, with the caption, "God is kind."

The short clip shows several small, dot-like marks and red spots across the actor’s arm. The post comes days after the firing incident on Sunday evening, when the actor narrowly escaped a suspected attack while leaving a football ground in Juhu.

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At least two men allegedly fired at Tiger’s car before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, while his driver sustained a bullet wound and a bystander was also injured.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Ten Arrested So Far

The Mumbai Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case so far. Three accused — Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and residing in Mumbai; and Phool Singh, from Haryana — were detained at Kota railway station in Rajasthan.

Investigators are examining the alleged recruitment network, the movement of weapons and suspected links between the accused and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Anil Pandit Named As Wanted Accused

Gangster Anil Pandit, an alleged operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is reportedly based in the United States, has been named as a wanted accused in the case.

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police told the Esplanade court that the firing was allegedly carried out at Pandit’s behest. Pandit, a native of Haryana’s Panipat district, is suspected of operating a criminal network from the US and coordinating with shooters in India. He is also wanted in several alleged extortion and firing cases in Delhi and other locations.

An audio clip that surfaced earlier featured a man identifying himself as Pandit and claiming responsibility for the attack on Tiger. The speaker also allegedly threatened people associated with actor Salman Khan.

In the purported recording, the man claimed that Tiger had been warned against working with Salman, suggesting that their association was the reason behind the attack. The speaker also issued threats against members of the film industry who work with Salman and those who speak against the Bishnoi gang.