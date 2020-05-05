Tiger Shroff sings 'Theher Ja' from Varun Dhawan's movie 'October', takes Instagram by storm

Trying a hand at singing for a noble cause, actor Tiger Shroff on Monday shared a glimpse of the skills from his performance in Sunday's 'I For India' concert.

The 30-year-old star took to Instagram and shared the video featuring his debut singing performance. Tiger crooned the song 'Theher Ja' from Varun Dhawan starrer 2018 flick 'October.'

Taking to the captions, the 'Baaghi' star wrote, "Trieeddd to singg one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights Covid Concert for our Covid warriors #IforIndia #SocialForGood @armaanmalik @varundvn #theherja." The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 3 lakh views and praises for the star, who tried singing to raise donations for COVID-19 relief.