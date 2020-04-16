Tiger Shroff flaunts gymnastics skills in 'old training footage', says 'I remember puking after every session'

'Baaghi 3' actor Tiger Shroff has often left audiences bedazzled with his daredevil stunts and martial arts skills. The actor, on the occasion of Throwback Thursday, shared an old footage from his training days.
In the video that the 'War' actor shared, he can be seen performing back-to-back flips as he tries to master the art with the support of his trainers. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "I get dizzy just watching this, not the most comfortable feeling, i remember puking after every session. But i guess it was all worth it in the end. Old training footage. #practicemakesprogress."
Tiger Shroff, who's an ardent gym lover, had earlier shared another video from his gym sessions. Amid the coronavirus lockdown with gyms being shut, the actor has been missing his 'boys'. He captioned the video: "Little pleasures of life...my boys and i celebrating my first double landing. "
On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' with Shraddha Kapoor. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick hit theaters on March 6. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the film performed well at the box office.
