Tiger Shroff flaunts gymnastics skills in 'old training footage', says 'I remember puking after every session'

'Baaghi 3' actor Tiger Shroff has often left audiences bedazzled with his daredevil stunts and martial arts skills. The actor, on the occasion of Throwback Thursday, shared an old footage from his training days.

In the video that the 'War' actor shared, he can be seen performing back-to-back flips as he tries to master the art with the support of his trainers. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "I get dizzy just watching this, not the most comfortable feeling, i remember puking after every session. But i guess it was all worth it in the end. Old training footage. #practicemakesprogress."