Tiger Shroff jokes about his beard growth in ‘super hot’ throwback picture

Tiger Shroff who made his debut with Heropanti in 2014 , recently shared a throwback picture from his very first photoshoot. While we’re in love with the wet look flaunting his chiselled bod, the actor himself made fun of his ‘chikna face’.
In his early days as an actor, Tiger was often trolled for not being able to grow a beard. Many targeted his masculinity and compared his smooth face to that of actresses. Sharing his monochrome picture, the Baaghi actor wrote, “Throwback to one of my first shoots ever...kaash thodi daadi bhi hoti��#backintheday #bachpan”
Well, now that he's got his full beard. Here are some drool-worthy pictures of the actor.
On work front, Tiger’s recent film was War alongside Hrithik Roshan, which smashed several records at the Box Office. His upcoming flick is Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor.
