Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Video Shows Attackers Of Bishnoi Gang Firing From Front & Side, Trying To Open Actor’s Car Door |

A third video of the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, October 18, has surfaced on social media. The footage shows two attackers firing at the actor’s car from different positions, with one of them also attempting to open the vehicle’s door before the duo flees on a motorcycle.

In the video, one of the attackers is seen firing from the front of the car, while the other shoots from the side, near the passenger seat. The second assailant also tries to open the car door but fails. Both men are subsequently seen escaping from the scene on their motorcycle.

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It remains unclear whether the attackers knew where Shroff was seated inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The footage has brought fresh attention to the sequence of events surrounding the incident.

Earlier, another video surfaced showing Shroff taking control of his car and rushing his injured driver to a hospital after the firing. In the footage, the actor is seen moving from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat before driving away to seek medical assistance. Blood is visible on the car door and on the road.

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People at the scene can be heard urging the actor to hurry, shouting, “Jaldi Leke Jao, Tiger. Go fast, Go Fast, bhai.”

An earlier video capturing the moment of the firing was also shared online. Recorded by a bystander, it shows the car approaching the exit gate of a football ground as people attempt to catch a glimpse of the actor. As the vehicle leaves the premises and reaches the road, five gunshots can be heard in quick succession, followed by screams from people at the scene.