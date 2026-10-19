Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Allegedly Conducted Recce Of Actor’s Residence, Football Ground |

The accused in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of his residence on several occasions before the attack, Mumbai Police sources said. The accused also allegedly visited the football ground, including last Sunday, as investigators continue to piece together their movements.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly carried out the recce in pairs to avoid attracting attention. CCTV footage from outside Shroff’s residence reportedly shows them moving around the premises. Investigators are examining older footage to determine how many times the accused visited the actor’s home before the firing.

In a related development, Kota Police detained three men suspected of involvement in the firing incident after searching the Pune–Jaipur Express at Kota railway station on Monday. The suspects were travelling in the train’s general compartment and had allegedly planned to escape to Nepal via Delhi, Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said.

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The operation was initiated after Kota Police received information from Mumbai Police about the suspects’ possible movement by train. Gautam said the force’s technical team was ready within 15 minutes of receiving the alert, allowing officers to search the train shortly after it arrived at the station at around 10.30 am.

The police team searched the train and detained the three men within approximately 15 minutes, the SP said. Reports identified two of the suspects as residents of Haryana and the third as a resident of Maharashtra.

Gautam said the coordination between Mumbai and Kota Police enabled the team to act promptly on the information. No weapons were recovered from the suspects at the time of their detention.

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The three men were detained for questioning, and their alleged roles in the firing incident are being investigated. Police are also examining the suspected escape plan, under which the men allegedly intended to travel to Delhi before making their way to Nepal.

The suspects have reportedly been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, their alleged affiliations and individual roles in the incident remain under investigation.