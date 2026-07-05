'Thunderous Applause': BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Hails CM Yogi Adityanath After Cop Kapil Dinkar Claims Crime In UP Has Reduced

Shehzad Poonawalla Hails Yogi Adityanath Over UP Constable's Latent Comments | Photo Via Instagram

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after UP Police constable Kapil Dinkar spoke about the state's law and order situation during his appearance on the second episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent Season 2.

During the episode, Samay jokingly asked whether crime in Uttar Pradesh had really reduced, considering that he himself was appearing on India's Got Latent. Responding with a smile, Kapil said, "UP mein crime kam ho gaya hai. 93% apradhiyon ko, jo pakde gaye the, saza dilayi gayi hai. 5,000 se zyada Mission Shakti kendra jo banaye gaye hain, aur woh effectively kaam kar rahe hain."

Shehzad Poonawalla Praises Yogi Adityanath After Constable's Remarks

After the episode, Poonawalla applauded Dinkar for showcasing both his talent and confidence on the show. Sharing a clip from the episode on X (formerly Twitter), while praising Yogi Adityanath, he wrote, "Meet Constable Kapil Dinkar of UP Police who “stole” the limelight and prize money with his beautiful singing and his sharp humour!"

He added, Listen to him when he describes how supportive top cops and Govt is towards his creative endeavours but also explains factually- with figures and data - how law and order under @myogiadityanath ji has totally transformed - generating a thunderous applause."

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Kapil Dinkar, a singer, lyricist, composer, and Uttar Pradesh Police constable, performed one of his original songs on India's Got Latent Season 2.

His performance impressed both the audience and the panellists, earning him a perfect score after every panellist awarded him 10 points and he also gave himself 10. As a result, Dinkar won the show's Rs 1 lakh cash prize.