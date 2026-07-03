Who Is Kapil Dinkar? UP Policeman Is Winner Of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent S2 Episode 2; Know All About The Singer-Turned-Cop

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2: Who Is Kapil Dinkar? |

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its second episode premiered on YouTube and Netflix. One of the contestants was Kapil Dinkar, a police constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police. As he walked onto the stage, Kapil joked, "Phir se shuru kar diya ye? Pichli baar chain nahi pada band karwa ke?" Samay, taken aback by the remark, asked if he was merely dressed as a police officer or actually served in the force. Kapil then revealed that he was indeed a UP Police constable and had come to perform a song on the show.

India's Got Latent Season 2: Who Is Kapil Dinkar? UP Police Constable Who Won Rs 1 Lakh

Kapil Dinkar is a Uttar Pradesh Police constable, selected in 2021 and currently posted in Meerut. Speaking about his profession, he shared that becoming a police officer was his mother's dream and that he feels proud to have fulfilled it. He added that singing has always been his passion. "Main department ka iklauta banda hoon jisko music karne ki permission hai," Kapil said.

Apart from his police duties, Kapil is also an author. He revealed that he has written three books and is currently working on eight more. During his appearance, he also spoke about the Mission Shakti Kendra initiative, calling it an effective programme.

Mission Shakti is an initiative launched by the Uttar Pradesh government to promote women's safety, security and empowerment. The programme focuses on creating awareness about women's rights, providing support through helplines and encouraging prompt action against crimes targeting women.

Samay later asked Kapil whether he ever feared crime in Uttar Pradesh. Responding confidently, Kapil said, "Nahi, humein bahut achhi freedom di hui hai aur us par hum log bahut achha kaam bhi kar rahe hain."

Kapil's stint was filled with light-hearted banter. Haarsh Limbachiyaa quipped, "Agar hum jurm karein to aap hi aana pakadne." Kapil instantly replied, "Aap jurm karoge hi kyun?" He also took a playful dig at BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia, singing that because of the controversy surrounding Season 1, he was no longer seen in Season 2.

At the end of his performance, Samay said, "Thank you so much ki Indian Police se hamare show mein koi aaya. Isse hamare show ki credibility aur badh gayi." Samay Raina and fellow panelists Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Balraj Singh Ghai awarded Kapil a perfect 10/10. Coincidentally, Kapil also gave himself 10/10. When Samay tried to burst the party popper, it failed to go off, prompting him to joke, "Police ke saamne explosion nahi kar sakte." Kapil eventually won Rs 1 lakh for his performance and an additional Rs 50,000 after correctly answering a bonus question.

Kapil also revealed during a podcast that he had received an offer to audition for Akshay Kumar's game show, Wheel of Fortune. Although he was thrilled to be approached by Akshay's team, he ultimately wasn't selected. Apart from his police duties, Kapil is a passionate singer and has often expressed his desire to collaborate with Yo Yo Honey Singh. He has also paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala through several of his musical performances on social media.