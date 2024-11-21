Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar OTT Release Date | Disney+ Hotstar

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is a romantic film starring actress Mrunal Thakur's brother, Dhawal Thakur, and Sanchita Basu in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar?

The upcoming series is set to premiere on November 22, 2024. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on Instagram and wrote, "Jitni shiddat pyaar main thi, utni hi nafrat inteqaam main hogi. Hotstar Specials: Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar streaming from November 22."

Plot

The series tells the story of Kuldeep, a young boy from a lower-class family who falls in love with Shanvika, a girl from an influential Chauhan family. When Kuldeep proposes to Shanvika for a relationship, she initially accepts, and everything seems to be going well for them. However, when Shanvika's family discovers her relationship with Kuldeep, she denies it and claims that he is after her.

This betrayal breaks Kuldeep's heart. The story unfolds as he decides to seek revenge on Shanvika for her disloyalty. The trailer concludes with Kuldeep's statement: "As much intensity as there was in love, there will be just as much hatred in revenge."

Cast and production of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar

The cast of the series features Dhaval Thakur, Aniruddh Dave, Govind Pandey, Sanchita Basu, and Kapil Kanpuria, among others. It is directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath and written by Kamal Panday. It is produced by Bombay Show Studios.