This picture of Hrithik Roshan is making ex-wife Sussanne Khan go ‘Ufff’

While Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have called it quits, the couple has many a times been quite vocal of the rapport they share that goes beyond marriage. Sussanne, who has always stood by Hrithik in his tough times, recently left a comment on his Instagram picture, and we absolutely second the reaction.
Hrithik posted a still from his recent flick War and wrote, “You’ll keep beating him down N yet there he sits, on his throne.He owns this space This is his party And you were actually invited.Now beat him again . Go on I dare you ..K.A.B.I.R”
Soon after, fans began leaving thirsty comments on the Greek God's gram, one of which was Sussanne's that read, “Ufffffffffffff.” Well we couldn't agree more, as Hrithik's pictures can make anyone go weak in their knees.
"'War' is a genre-defining action film and I'm extremely happy for the entire cast and crew of 'War' because we all have given our all and more to make this film a cut above. I'm delighted that YRF has again done something completely out-of-the-box and given India a new action franchise," Hrithik had said in a statement.
War also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie opened countrywide on October 2.
